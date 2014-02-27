By Terrence Edwards
ULAN BATOR Feb 27 Rio Tinto's
former Mongolian chief and boss of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper
project says the country is taking the right steps to arrest a
drop in foreign investment but needs to do more to ease
uncertainty for explorers and developers.
Four months after parting ways with global miner Rio Tinto,
Cameron McRae has joined the advisory board of Toronto-listed
explorer Kincora Copper, as it tries to reclaim licenses
revoked by the Mongolian government that spawned a C$7 million
writedown ($6.3 million).
McRae has also been appointed executive chairman of
Mongolia-based consulting firm SkyPath Partners LLC, which is
aiming to help investors navigate Mongolian regulations and
raise capital.
"There's a lot of money that needs to come into Mongolia and
it's not just going to get there by itself. The intermediary
role is important," McRae told Reuters.
Few would have more experience than McRae in dealing with
Mongolian authorities, as he saw multiple disputes unfold while
leading the $6.5 billion Oyu Tolgoi project, the biggest foreign
investment in Mongolia.
Parliament members attempted to amend a 2009 investment
agreement between the government and Rio's majority-owned
Turquoise Hill, which owns 66 percent of the mine, in
2011 and again in 2012.
Disputes over Oyu Tolgoi and broader regulatory uncertainty
have deterred other investors looking to build mines in Mongolia
and led to a 54 percent drop in foreign direct investment to
$2.05 billion in 2013 from a year earlier.
Now an outsider to dealings involving Oyu Tolgoi (OT), McRae
said Mongolian lawmakers have shown they have learned from
mistakes made over the past few years, when the mine investment
agreement was regularly attacked in parliament and in the media.
"When I arrived in Mongolia, criticizing the OT investment
agreement was almost like a political sport," McRae said.
"I think the government has certainly recognized the
importance of resolving those sorts of issues behind closed
doors. I think that's a big step forward."
The government owns 34 percent equity in the copper mine,
where an open pit operation started exports last year, while
construction of an underground mine that could account for 20-30
percent of the economy was put on hold while the owners try to
settle disputes.
A major hurdle has been a $4 billion project financing
package to pay for the underground mine.
The finance agreement is due to expire March 31, after
having been extended last year by lenders such as the World
Bank's International Finance Corporation and European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development.
"The project finance is also a huge thing for investor
confidence," McRae said, as it would be the world's largest
project finance, backed by a large consortium of commercial
banks and international financial institutions.
"And that will effectively put Mongolia on the map."