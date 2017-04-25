BANGKOK, April 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mongolia
should diversify its economy in the face of climate change and
other stresses, as reliance on mining at the expense of its
livestock industry has put people at risk of commodity price
shocks and rising unemployment, an international aid group said.
Ramesh Singh, Mongolia director for Mercy Corps, said
strengthening rural livestock markets and establishing centres
of economic activity outside the over-stretched capital would
enrich the nation's coffers, provide work for young people, and
boost the country's resilience.
Mongolia has struggled with an economic crisis since 2016
due to government over-spending and declining revenues from its
exports, which include copper and coal.
"We have reached a tipping point," said Singh, whose
U.S.-based organisation has worked in Mongolia since 1999.
Youth unemployment, climate change and heavy urbanisation in
the capital city of Ulaanbaatar are key issues that must be
tackled, he added.
A Mercy Corps report issued last week said the mining sector
employs only 3.6 percent of Mongolia's total workforce.
"There's a realisation among government and development
partners that it was a big mistake to focus solely on a single
sector," said Singh, noting how a 17 percent growth rate in 2012
has nosedived to a projected 1.4 percent in 2017.
Meanwhile, around 30 percent of Mongolia's 3 million people
live off herding horses, goats, sheep, camels, yaks and other
cattle, according to the World Bank, and meat is the primary
source of food for the population.
Those unable to make ends meet in rural areas - especially
young people working in low-paid animal husbandry or unpaid
family jobs - usually move to the capital.
There, many end up living in "ger districts", makeshift
neighbourhoods named after Mongolia's traditional yurt
dwellings, where pollution, poverty and domestic violence are
rife, aid agencies say.
MEAT MARKET
In February, the Red Cross appealed for $654,000 to support
thousands of Mongolian herder families suffering from a second
consecutive "dzud" in which a summer drought is followed by
harsh winter conditions, leading to widespread livestock deaths.
Climate change could lead to more erratic rainfall and
increase the frequency of droughts and dzuds, said the Mercy
Corps report. But Singh said a profitable, modern herding system
attractive to young people could be developed.
"There is a huge market potential from China and Russia
which are ready to buy meat from Mongolia. There's an
opportunity to develop another export market here," he told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.
Mercy Corps is supporting a law to protect grazing land, and
hopes to join planned efforts to map how many animals the
country's pastures can support.
Its report also recommends educating herders to keep fewer,
better-quality livestock, as well as developing financing to
protect herders from climate threats, including insurance.
The world's first index-based livestock insurance was
launched in Mongolia in 2005 but take-up has been slow due to a
lack of awareness and affordability.
