By Terrence Edwards
| ULAANBAATAR
ULAANBAATAR May 16 Mongolia's economy, which
grew only 1 percent in 2016, expanded 4.2 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier, buoyed by the coal sector's
turnaround, government data showed on Tuesday.
The National Statistics Office data may signal a recovery
for the resource-dependent nation, mired in an economic crisis
caused by heavy foreign debt, a collapse in its currency and
slowing growth in China, its biggest trading partner.
"The frontier economy of Mongolia has started to grow and is
showing the green shoots of recovery after three years of
plummeting growth and recession in the private economy," World
Economics, a London-based research group, wrote on Tuesday.
First quarter growth clearly was helped by stronger prices
for coal, the main revenue source.
The average coal price from Mongolia in March was $62.37 per
tonne, compared with $28.60 one year earlier, according to data
from China's customs authority.
Bold Ulziibayar, chief executive of Ulaanbaatar-based ARD
Capital, said the increased price "is definitely the main
driving factor of the growth."
"Although, we saw some decrease in production of some mining
products such as oil and copper, coal production has increased
twofold and iron ore threefold," she said.
STRONGER CURRENCY
In the first four months of 2017, coal exports jumped nearly
fivefold from a year earlier to $769.8 million, contributing to
a 40 percent increase in total export income, the statistics
office said.
Mongolia's tugrik currency, which tumbled nearly 25
percent in 2016, strengthened 3 percent against the dollar in
the first quarter.
However, economic pressures continue to hurt Mongolia ahead
of June presidential elections. At the end of March, annual
inflation was 3.4 percent, compared with 1.1 percent at the end
of 2016. Unemployment reached 9.1 percent, from 8.6 percent at
the end of last year.
The Mongolian government has said it expects economic growth
of 1.5-2.5 percent this year, while the Asian Development Bank
has forecast 2.5 percent. The World Bank and International
Monetary Fund have both predicted a 0.2 percent contraction.
The IMF board is expected to decide this month on a proposed
$5.5 billion bailout for Mongolia. A decision was delayed from
April because of legislation, since annulled, that forced some
companies to make transactions through Mongolian banks.
($1 = 6.8903 yuan)
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by David Stanway and
Richard Borsuk)