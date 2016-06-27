By Terrance Edwards
| ULAANBAATAR, June 27
ULAANBAATAR, June 27 Mongolia will elect a new
parliament this week hoping it can reverse four straight years
of slowing growth, against a backdrop of concerns about an
erosion of democratic values in a country sandwiched between
autocratic China and Russia.
With just three million people, this remote land, best known
as the birthplace of the Mongol emperor Genghis Khan, has stood
as an oasis of democracy, surrounded by single-party dominated
regimes.
Mongolia's political transformation since a peaceful
revolution in 1990 has been a big plus for foreign investors
eyeing up its rich mineral resources.
But an abrupt economic slowdown since 2012 has stirred
controversy over the role played by international mining firms
like Rio Tinto , which last month finally
approved a $5.3 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper mine extension plan,
having settled a long dispute with the government a year ago.
The mining slump was still likely to cost the ruling
Democratic Party seats in Wednesday's election, according to
opinion polls.
"The Democratic Party is 100 percent guilty for the
economy's collapse. The lives of citizens have deteriorated so
much," said Darjaa Sovood, leading a small demonstration against
the Democratic Party in front of Mongolia's parliament house on
Sunday.
The resource-rich country, nicknamed "Mine-golia" during the
boom years, has struggled to adapt to a changing environment
where China has tempered its appetite for coal and copper and
commodities are no longer valued as highly.
Economic growth has fallen from 17.5 percent in 2011, the
year before the Democratic Party took power, to the IMF's
projected 0.4 percent for this year.
SMALLER PARTIES MARGINALISED
While the presidency is not at stake in Wednesday's
election, protester Sovood blamed President Tsakhia Elbegdorj,
of the Democratic Party, for misleading voters.
The Democratic Party had promised to spread wealth from the
country's resource boom to improve lives, but investors pulled
out and the economy tanked.
"After Elbegdorj was elected, he didn't keep him promises.
What he did was exactly the opposite of what he promised,"
Sovood said.
Elbegdorj, who was also prime minister in 1998 and from
2004-06, is expected to retire from politics when his final term
ends next year. There has been no mention of current Prime
Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg seeking the presidency.
Whether the opposition Mongolian People's Party (MPP) can
take advantage is unclear, but following a recent fundamental
change to the character of Mongolia's democracy, the election
has become much more of a two-horse race.
On May 5, parliament amended the election law to remove a
clause first introduced in 2012 that allocated 28 of the 76
seats in the legislature, known as the Grand Khural, according
to parties' shares of the vote.
Dambadarjaa Jargal, an economist and television presenter,
said candidates from smaller parties were being marginalised,
especially as campaigning was only allowed to begin by law 18
days ahead of the election.
"It's hard for them to be known. Television is very
regulated and you can't speak with a candidate for more than 15
minutes," he told Reuters.
($1 = 1,931.0000 togrog)
(Editing by Ben Blanchard and Simon Cameron-Moore)