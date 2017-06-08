(Repeats to more subscribers, no change in text)
By Terrence Edwards
ULAANBAATAR, June 8 A leading candidate for
Mongolia's presidency has called for greater state control of
projects like the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine run by Rio
Tinto, making mining and foreign investment
central issues in the election campaign.
The landlocked North Asian country of three million people
goes to the polls on June 26, just a month after securing a $5.5
billion International Monetary Fund-led bailout to lift the
economy out of a balance of payments crisis.
Campaigning began on Tuesday, and painful austerity measures
agreed by the Mongolian People's Party (MPP), which runs the
government but doesn't hold the presidency, have made an easy
target for rivals, as have controversies over deals done with
foreign mining companies.
The presidential election in the former Soviet satellite,
wedged between China and Russia, comes amid growing frustration
among voters over suspected corruption and the perceived
ineffectiveness of their governments.
Under Mongolia's parliamentary democracy, the MPP
government's term should run for another three years, but its
policies could be challenged by a president with veto powers.
The outgoing president Tsakhia Elbegdorj belongs to the
Democratic Party, but has to step down having served a maximum
two terms.
The Democratic Party's new candidate Khaltmaa Battulga, a
martial arts star turned business tycoon, opened his campaign
with a call for greater government control over the economy and
the country's mineral resources.
"Our political environment is very unstable, so our big
development policy won't go forward. Because of that, we can't
solve unemployment or poverty," Battulga told CI Television in
an interview posted on the network's official Facebook account
late on Tuesday.
"The government should hire experts and take control of
everything, including Oyu Tolgoi and Tavan Tolgoi," he said.
His comments could send shudders through Rio Tinto, which
owns 66 percent of Oyu Tolgoi, and scare off private companies
that might be interested in forming strategic partnerships at
the giant, fully state-owned Tavan Tolgoi coal mine.
Oyu Tolgoi LLC, the Mongolia-based company that runs the
project, declined to comment. Rio Tinto did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Dale Choi, analyst and head of the Altan Bumba Financial
Group, said the Mongolian government did not have a good record
when it came to managing its assets.
"Most of the SOEs are loss making businesses, and even those
that pay some of the highest taxes to Mongolia are not efficient
businesses," he said.
RUN OFF LIKELY
The ruling MPP candidate Mieygombo Enkhbold, has called for
continued "stability", while the government struggles to
introduce economic reforms having already raised some taxes and
cut spending as part of the IMF bailout deal.
Asked for Enkhbold's position on the mining sector, an MPP
spokesman forwarded a statement setting out the party's support
for the further development of big mining projects "based on the
fundamental interests of our people."
Nationalist politicians have repeatedly called for greater
Mongolian control over Oyu Tolgoi, which is forecast to become
the world's third-largest copper producer when output peaks at
550,000 tonnes in 2025, up fourfold from this year.
A third party candidate Sainkhuu Ganbaatar, who is expected
to win enough votes to force Mongolia's first-ever second round
presidential election run-off, has continued his hardline stance
when it comes to Mongolia's ownership of its resources.
"The Mongolian people in Mongolia are the real master. This
means that Mongolians are the deciders of their natural
resources," he said in his manifesto.
Attempts to renegotiate ownership and a long dispute over
taxes and cost overruns led to the suspension of construction on
the underground tunnels at Oyu Tolgoi in 2013, and also scared
off investment for other projects.
Construction on the project was relaunched after the signing
of a new agreement that ended the dispute in 2015.
During its first phase, the open pit mine had already
contributed more than $1 billion in taxes and other payments to
the government by 2015, while local businesses and suppliers had
earned some $4 billion from the project, according to the
International Finance Corporation.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Writing by David Stanway;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)