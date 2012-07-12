(Fixes spelling of Genghis)
By Maxim Duncan
ZUUNMOD, Mongolia, July 12 A small cloud of dust
rising in the distance sparks fevered chatter from hundreds of
herders pressed around a wooden bandstand on the verdant
Mongolian prairie.
Seconds later, dozens of small children on horseback, many
of them under ten years old and most without helmets, thunder
past the crowd, now whooping wildly.
It's almost a millennium since the descendents of Genghis
Khan ruled an empire stretching as far as Europe, but Mongolians
are still fiercely proud of their ancient nomadic culture, and
the annual Naadam festival is where they show it most - and pass
it on to the next generation.
As the winning jockeys dismount, members of the audience
jostle to scoop handfuls of sweat from the stocky Mongolian
horses, wiping it on their own foreheads for good luck.
"Naadam is a tradition passed down from our ancestors to our
parents," said Battulga Tsogbayar, a tiny 14-year-old boy who
won Tuesday's horse race near the town of Zuunmod, Tuv province.
"Coming first in a horse race at Naadam makes my family
happy, and for me that's the most important thing about the
festival."
Naadam centres around the three "men's sports" of horse
racing, wrestling and archery, which have been practiced for
centuries as intrinsic parts of nomadic life.
Nearby, wrestlers in cloth underpants and jackets covering
their arms and shoulders lumber into a small stadium, where,
arms outstretched, they perform a slow, almost balletic dance to
display their physical prowess.
The winner of each tussle collects a handful of boortsog, a
type of fried wheat, some of which he throws to the sky as an
offering to nature before sharing the rest with his friends.
Instead of gold, silver or bronze, the winner earns the rank
of lion, while runners-up become elephants or hawks.
"I'm Mongolian, so of course I started wrestling from
childhood," said Battungalag Chultempuntsag, an imposing figure
with broad, slanting features and flattened ears who ranked as
provincial elephant last year - the second-highest position.
"We Mongolians all grow up wrestling. It's an important
tradition, and I'm pleased to carry it on."
NAADAM FAITH
The national festival on Wednesday in Ulan Bator, the
country's heaving capital of over one million, hinted at the
country's future as well as its past.
In a televised opening ceremony lead by the president, mass
dances evoking shamanic ritual were followed by pop songs from
the winners of the Mongolian equivalent of "American Idol" and a
turn by the country's Olympic athletes, as banners advertising
Pepsi and electronics brands fluttered overhead.
The wrestling and horse racing that followed have become big
business, as the country's fast-developing mining industry
brings in huge amounts of money, and victorious horses can fetch
hundreds of thousands of U.S. dollars.
Mongolia's economy grew at 16.7 percent year-on-year in the
first quarter of 2012, according to the World Bank, mostly due
to foreign investment in the vast mineral resources lying
beneath the steppe.
New opportunities are now tempting many of the country's
three million people towards Ulan Bator's sprawling suburbs, far
from the grasslands that fostered the sports of Naadam.
"Young people are moving to the city and using traditional
ways of life less and less, and this certainly has an effect on
our national culture," said S. Dulam, a professor of culture at
the National University of Mongolia.
As a result, festivals like Naadam have taken on a greater
significance, he said.
"There are two events through which we can pass on and
preserve our traditional and national culture: Naadam, which is
happening now, and traditional Mongolian lunar New Year."
For Enkhbayar, a local artist watching the "Shagai" - a
popular sport in which competitors flick part of a sheep's ankle
bone at a target also made of bone - the endurance of Naadam was
a great comfort.
"Naadam is in Mongolian people's blood," he said. "It will
continue forever. As long as you have Mongolians, no matter
where they are, Naadam will still exist."
(Editing by Elaine Lies)