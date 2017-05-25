UPDATE 3-Britain's Prince Philip to spend second night in hospital
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
BEIJING May 25 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday it approved a three-year financial arrangement of about $434.3 million to support Mongolia's economic reform programme.
The IMF said in a statement that Mongolia was hit hard by the sharp decline of commodity prices and the slowdown in key export markets, and the government is therefore implementing a programme to pave the way to economic recovery.
It said the total financing package for Mongolia, with other financial partners such as the Asian Development Bank, amounts to about $5.5 billion.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Yawen Chen; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
* Dollar seen getting bump if U.S. tax reform enacted * Sterling rebounds after Haldane's rate-hike remarks * Falling oil prices pressure commodity-linked currencies (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 21 The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, hovering at a one-month peak as it consolidated gains from earlier this week on expectations of a possibly another Federal Reserve