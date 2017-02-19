ULAANBAATAR Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.

Asia Development Bank, World Bank and bilateral partners, including Japan and South Korea, will provide up to $3 billion, while People's Bank of China will expand a swap line worth 15 billion yuan ($2.19 billion), the IMF said.

IMF will offer three-year loans worth about $440 million. ($1 = 6.8640 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Himani Sarkar)