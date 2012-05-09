By David Stanway
| BEIJING
BEIJING May 9 Mongolian legislators have agreed
to water down a draft law to restrict foreign investment amid
fears it could hurt the mineral-rich country's economic growth.
However, mining, media and banking projects will still be
subject to stringent restrictions, though some analysts expect
the draft will be further diluted before becoming law.
MPs agreed on Tuesday to reduce the number of strategic
sectors that should be 51 percent state controlled under the
draft law, according to details of a committee meeting published
on the official parliamentary website (open.parliament.mn).
The draft was initiated by nationalist backbenchers in the
wake of Chinese aluminium giant Chinalco's efforts to take a
majority stake in the Canadian firm SouthGobi Resources
, which controls coal mines in Mongolia.
A provision saying that projects worth more than 100 billion
tugrik ($80 million) should be subject to majority Mongolian
ownership has also been removed.
According to Ulan Bator-based Frontier Securities, the
changes agreed on Tuesday meant "the bill has even higher
likelihood of being speedily approved".
Investors said the government was engaged in a delicate
balancing act ahead of parliamentary elections on June 28.
"Proposals for legislation can be submitted by individual
MPs and these do not necessarily represent consensus in
Mongolia," said Eric Zurrin, chief executive officer of Resource
Investment Capital, a fund focusing on Mongolia.
"With the pressure of a national election, the government
has no alternative but to, at the minimum, consider all
forthcoming proposals."
He said he did not expect a reversal of what he saw as a
steady improvement in business friendly policies over the last
few years.
"If the current draft Foreign Investment Law is ratified,
the BCM believes that this will undermine Mongolia's development
trajectory, which has been on a steep upward path," said the
Business Council of Mongolia (BCM) in a statement issued on
Wednesday.
Critics said the definition of 16 "strategically important"
sectors, which included minerals, food, agriculture, power,
property, transportation and communications, was too wide.
While the list will now be cut back, the mining and banking
sectors will be retained and investors still need to be wary,
Frontier Securities said.
Others included are those that "directly or indirectly"
affect the price of minerals or harm Mongolia's environment and
economic independence.
The latter clause was designed specifically to restrict
state-owned Chinese firms like Chinalco, with nationalists
bridling at their southern neighbour's growing economic
dominance.
The new foreign investment legislation was drafted by N.
Batbayar, a Democratic Party representative also responsible for
drawing up a widely criticised windfall profit tax in 2007.
The tax, passed despite government opposition, was
eventually repealed in 2009 to pave the way for the investment
agreement on the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project, which granted
66 percent of the project to Canada's Ivanhoe Mines.
Last year, backbenchers led by Batbayar also called for the
renegotiation of the Oyu Tolgoi agreement, saying that the 34
percent stake owned by the government was not enough.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE and Terrence
Edwards in ULAN BATOR, Editng by Jonathan Thatcher)