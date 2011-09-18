By David Stanway
ULAN BATOR, Sept 18
ULAN BATOR, Sept 18 Foreign investors in
mineral-rich Mongolia hope parliament will revoke a
controversial law banning mining in the country's river and
forest areas when it convenes for its busy autumn session next
month.
The ban, imposed in 2009, has been derided as "half-baked"
and "knee-jerk" by representatives of foreign mining investors
in Ulan Bator. While dozens of projects have been shut down,
hundreds more remain in operation, but in a state of legal
limbo.
"Nobody really knows which projects are banned -- the
problem is you don't know if you will wake up one morning and
find that laws have changed and your mine is no longer legal,"
said a representative with a foreign mining firm in Ulan Bator.
Hundreds of foreign firms have been coveting Mongolia's
copious and mostly untapped deposits of coal, copper, gold and
uranium, but legal and political uncertainties cast a shadow
over their investments, and analysts worry that the country
could lose out.
"Is Mongolia the place to be, or is it Colombia?" asked
Bernard Guarnera, president of mining consultants Behre Dolbear.
"We vote Mongolia but mining companies have to make a decision
based on certainty and stability."
Nearly 2,000 mining licenses came under review as a result
of the 2009 law and hundreds were suspended, but Mongolia is not
yet able to enforce the rules in full because it does not have
the funds to pay compensation.
"I hope this law will be cancelled," said Chuluuntseren
Otgochuluu, the director of an independent think tank called the
Economic Policy and Competitiveness Research Centre.
"This law is very good in context of health and the
environment, but the problem is that many licenses have already
been issued and the mines are already operating, and have been
taken by banks as collateral. The cost of taking them is huge,
and we will also lose trust."
TOO MUCH TOO LATE
Following the democratic revolution of 1990, isolated
Mongolia was desperate to attract as much foreign investment as
possible, but a decade of laissez-faire regulation put the
country's scarce water supplies in jeopardy, and soaring
commodity prices also prompted a policy rethink.
It was a parliamentary backbencher who introduced the water
and forest bill, which was passed despite opposition from the
government.
The problem, said Chimed-ochir Bazarsad, Mongolia
representative with the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), was
timing. Had Mongolia defined where miners could operate before
the boom began, it wouldn't have the problems it is facing
today.
"At the end of the 1990s we tried to map out where are the
ecologically important areas that need to be protected in terms
of watersheds, biodiversity and cultural value -- it should have
been very clearly defined before the boom," he said.
"The government didn't do it and now it is trying to
determine no-go areas after already issuing the mining licenses,
so now it is all about negotiation."
The president, Tsakhia Elbegdorj, has suspended approvals of
all new mining projects until comprehensive new regulations are
drawn up.
As technically illegal mining operations continue to
operate, environmentalists have tried to take the law into their
own hands, with activists even known to attack mines with
hunting rifles in order to disable machinery.
Some say it has not only caused uncertainty among investors,
but has also given opportunities to "ninja miners" -- illegal
privateers armed with pans and shovels who pay no regard to the
environment.
Most of the "ninjas" were driven into the perilous industry
10 years ago when a catastrophic winter killed off much of their
livestock.
Chimed of WWF said the ninja miners were impossible to
regulate, and were now entrenched in their communities with
well-established trade networks.
Mongolia has a history of introducing and then hastily
repealing populist legislation aimed at squeezing more revenues
from its mining boom. In 2001, it revoked a gold export tax
imposed in 1998, and a mining windfall profit tax was also
cancelled in 2009 after two years of complaints.
While many hope the forest and water law will also be
repealed, its parliamentary backers are determined to keep it.
Environmentalists also say revoking the law would be equally
knee-jerk.
Dugersuren Sukhgerel, executive director of an
non-government organisation known as Oyu Tolgoi Watch, said it
was clear that miners were gaining too much influence in
Mongolian politics.
"The miners say 'give us the right environment', but what
they mean is 'give us a lawless environment'," she said.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)