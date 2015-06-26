Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
June 26 Mining company Rio Tinto Ltd has pledged to invest at least $250 million to $300 million in the construction of the underground section of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia this year, Mongolia's prime minister said on Friday.
The second phase of construction at the mine is expected to begin this year, Prime Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg told Reuters in an interview, marking progress for the long-stalled $5 billion mine that is expected to boost Mongolia's economy by a third when it reaches full capacity in 2021. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.