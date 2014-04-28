ULAN BATOR, April 28 Mongolia plans to put a
resolution to parliament that will end a dispute between 11
foreign license holders and the government over the invalidation
of 106 mineral exploration licenses, one of the companies
affected, Kincora Copper, said on Monday.
The dispute is one of several issues, led by disagreements
between Rio Tinto and the government over plans
to expand the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, that has soured
investor appetite for Mongolia over the past two years.
The 106 exploration licenses were declared void by a
Mongolian court last year after it found the former head of the
Mineral Resources Authority guilty of illegally approving the
licenses between 2008 and 2009.
Toronto-listed Kincora Copper Ltd, one of 11 foreign
investors affected, said the proposed resolution was a "win-win"
to end the dispute over its two cancelled licenses, on which the
company had to take a C$7 million writeoff last year.
"This case has had a major, negative impact on investor
sentiment towards Mongolia. And the way in which the government
responds to investor concerns about the revocation of licenses,
we hope, will set a positive and visible precedent as to how
future investors will be treated," Kincora Chief Executive Sam
Spring said in a statement.
A Mongolian Mining Ministry official was not immediately
available for comment.
