By Terrence Edwards
ULAN BATOR, March 26 Rio Tinto's chief executive
will visit its $6.5 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia
on Sunday, two people familiar with the visit said, amid signs
the country's new prime minister is keen to end disputes that
have delayed an expansion project.
Sam Walsh will visit the mine, located in the Gobi desert
around 80 kilometers north of the Chinese border, to meet
employees, said one of the sources, who asked not to be named
because issues related to the mine are sensitive.
Time will also be made to greet members of the business
community and some government officials, the source added.
Disputes over costs and taxes have delayed an expansion of
the mine that would extend its life beyond its estimated 15
years. That has stoked investor worries about "resources
nationalism", with several governments across the world looking
to renegotiate contracts to get a bigger say in mining projects.
However, some analysts say Prime Minister Chimed
Saikhanbileg is keen to reach a deal as Mongolia faces slowing
growth in neighbour China and a softer market for its natural
resources.
"Saikhanbileg's administration is Rio's best chance for a
deal on Oyu Tolgoi phase two," said Nick Cousyn, chief operating
officer of Ulan Bator-based broker BDSec.
"They (Rio) can either empower him by showing flexibility
and respect, or risk losing Mongolia to the populist
opposition."
The visit will be Walsh's second to the project, although
his first since becoming chief executive in 2013.
Rio's Turquoise Hill Resources
owns 66 percent of the mine, with the Mongolian government
owning the rest.
In addition to the open-cut mine currently in operation, the
so-called "phase two" project would see the construction of an
underground mining complex.
Mongolia's talks with Rio slowed last year because of its
transition to a new government, Jeffery Tygesen, chief executive
of Turquoise Hill Resources said in a phone call with investors
on Mar. 25.
Last year, he said, Rio handed Mongolia a proposed
resolution to issues including a $127 million tax claim that was
later reduced to $30 million and approval of a $4 billion
project financing package to pay for phase-two construction.
"The offer remains on the table and we believe it is
beneficial to all stakeholders," Tygesen said.
Turquoise Hill on Mar. 24 reported $1.6 billion in revenue
for 2014 from the sale of 733,700 tonnes of concentrate. It also
recorded its first annual positive operative cash flow of $658.3
million.
