LONDON, Sept 13 A London court has issued an
order allowing the UK assets of Mongolian copper miner Erdenet
Mining Corporation (EMC) to be frozen, following a long-running
dispute with Swiss firm MRI Trading AG, sources familiar with
the situation said on Tuesday.
The order to freeze the assets, worth up to $7.115 million
plus 637,818 pounds ($841,664), was granted last Thursday and
has been served on 12 trading houses and banks so far, the
sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
They declined to name the banks. The orders aim to freeze
any payables due to EMC until the full amount owed to MRI, a
metals trader, is recovered, they added.
The order freeze restricts the Mongolian corporation's
ability to transact sales of copper and other metals in the
London market. It will come as a fresh blow to the cash-strapped
country which is already mired in crisis due to low commodity
prices and delays to high-profile mining projects.
Court documents seen by Reuters said the award followed a
long-running dispute over the failure of EMC to honour a
contract dated Jan. 30 2009 to deliver 40,000 wet metric tonnes
(WMT) of flotation copper concentrate produced at EMC's mine in
Mongolia to MRI.
The claim has previously been the subject of London Metal
Exchange (LME) arbitration and proceedings before the UK High
Court, which found in MRI's favour. A subsequent appeal by EMC
was dismissed.
A spokesperson for the LME said Erdenet is not and has never
been an LME member. She did not comment specifically on the
case.
Erdenet representatives could not be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.7578 pounds)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; additional reporting by Sujata
Rao; editing by Susan Thomas)