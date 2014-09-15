ULAN BATOR, Sept 15 A tax dispute that has
threatened to delay the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine being
developed by Rio Tinto in Mongolia has now been
resolved, a government official said on Monday.
Mongolia's vice-minister of mining, Oyun Erdenebulgan, told
Reuters that the two sides have agreed to cut an outstanding tax
bill on the project to $30 million. The authorities delivered a
$130 million bill in June.
He said the much-delayed project was set to resume
construction in the first quarter of 2015.
The $6.5 billion Oyu Tolgoi project is 66 percent owned by
Torquoise Hill Resources, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto.
The Mongolian government owns the remaining 34 percent.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Writing by David Stanway;
Editing by Richard Pullin)