BEIJING, Sept 20 The Mongolian government is
"discussing" possible changes to a 2009 investment agreement for
its massive copper-gold deposit at Oyu Tolgoi, media reports
quoted the country's Finance Minister S. Bayartsogt as saying on
Tuesday.
The 2009 deal gave 66 percent of the multibillion dollar Oyu
Tolgoi project in Mongolia's South Gobi region to the Canadian
miner Ivanhoe Mines , now 46.5 percent controlled by Rio
Tinto .
Interviewed by Mongolian news portal www.news.mn, the
minister said the country's Standing Committee on Security and
Foreign Policy was currently discussing changes to the terms and
length of the agreement.
No other details were given, but a group of lawmakers have
recently urged the government to raise the country's stake in
Oyu Tolgoi to at least 40 percent from 34 percent now, saying
Ivanhoe's profits were too high.
Investors have expressed concerns that Mongolia's mining
boom could be slowed as a result of ill-conceived populist
policies.
The completion of the Oyu Tolgoi investment agreement in
2009 was contingent on the annulment of a controversial windfall
tax on mining profits set by lawmakers two years earlier.
Cameron McRae, chief executive of the Oyu Tolgoi project,
told a conference in Ulan Bator earlier this month that Mongolia
needed to honour the previous agreement.
"If even a few voices call for Mongolia's commitments to be
broken or agreements to be changed, there is a risk that this
will undermine investor confidence," he said.
McRae said Rio Tinto had already spent $3.6 billion on the
construction phase of Oyu Tolgoi, which is expected to produce
460,000 tonnes of copper a year by 2019.
"Remember that $7 billion will have been spent before the
first truckload of concentrate leaves our site. Oyu Tolgoi's
investors needed the investment agreement to have the confidence
to invest such mammoth sums."
