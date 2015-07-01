* Expects parliament to agree on coal mine development next
week
* Signals government unlikely to keep stake in gold mine
* Says will comply on Khan arbitration award
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, July 1 Mongolia's prime minister sees
signs of progress in developing the country's biggest coal mine
and a gold project, hoping to win back much needed foreign
investment after resolving a dispute with miner Rio Tinto.
Mongolia gets almost 90 percent of its revenue from the
mining sector and was hit by a fall in commodity prices last
year.
An impasse with global miner Rio Tinto over
underground development of the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine also
tarnished its image as an investment destination. It contributed
to an 87 percent decline in direct foreign investment last year
which left the country struggling to stabilise its balance of
payments.
After reaching an agreement with Rio to resume work on the
stalled $5 billion Oyu Tolgoi development in May, the government
wants to push ahead with two more projects -- the big Tavan
Tolgoi coking coal mine and the Gatsuurt gold mine.
"After unlocking Oyu Tolgoi and also solving the Tavan
Tolgoi project this is giving good signals to the investment
community," Prime Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg said in an
interview on Wednesday, adding he was targeting a growth in
foreign direct investment to $4.5 billion a year in around 2-3
years.
His cabinet was close to an agreement with a consortium of
foreign companies to invest $4 billion in the 1.8 billion tonne
coal mine before parliament halted the deal in April, saying it
may breach Mongolian law.
But on Wednesday Saikhanbileg said he was "quite confident"
that his latest proposal would be approved by parliament next
week. "After that, the government will be able to finalise
negotiations with investors and move on," he said.
The prime minister also said he would soon find an agreement
with Canadian miner Centerra over the royalty regime that will
apply to the Gatsuurt gold mine it owns.
Parliament has indicated the country should not keep an
equity stake in the project but should instead raise the mining
royalty, he said. This would more directly benefit the country
helping it relieve debt pressures.
Saikhanbileg also indicated he was intending to abide by
international arbitration which ordered Mongolia to pay more
than $100 million to Canadian uranium explorer Khan Resources
Inc in a licensing dispute.
In an April statement the justice minister said the
Mongolian government would "work for the invalidation of the
arbitration award."
"When an arbitration court makes its final call everybody
should comply," he said. "Is there any other option?"
(Additional reporting by Terrence Edwards in Ulan Bator;
editing by Keith Weir)