ULAN BATOR Aug 2 Rio Tinto does not
need to seek Mongolian parliamentary approval for a $4 billion
financing package to fund development of an underground mine at
the Oyu Tolgoi copper project, Mongolia's prime minister said.
"Parliament has already made the decision and signed their
agreement," Prime Minister Norov Altankhuyag said at a weekly
press briefing on Thursday.
"Cabinet doesn't have to be involved. All issues can be
discussed and decided at the board of directors' level," he
added.
Rio Tinto on Monday put all work on the underground
expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi mine on hold, saying it had been
advised that project financing provisionally secured for the
project would need to be approved by parliament.
It expected the process would take some months to work
through as parliament was on summer recess.
Rio Tinto and the Mongolian government have had a bumpy
relationship over the politically sensitive project, which
started exporting copper earlier in July following two
last-minute hiccups in securing government approval.
Oyu Tolgoi is 66 percent owned by Rio Tinto's Turquoise Hill
unit, and 34 percent owned by the Mongolian government.
Turquoise Hill shares slumped as much as 28 percent after
Rio's announcement on Monday, but partly recovered on Thursday
to be down 16 percent from last Friday's close.
The Mongolian government has raised concerns about the cost
of the expansion project and the potential that rising costs
will delay when it starts receiving its share of profit from the
mine.
The expansion is designed to take production to 425,000
tonnes of copper and 460,000 ounces of gold a year.
Altankhuyag told the briefing that any question over costs
for the underground expansion, which is expected to cost more
than $5 billion, should be resolved at the board level.
"The only issue is that the financing issue has not been
thoroughly discussed at the board level. It's just a matter of a
technicality," he said. "Otherwise, there is no serious conflict
with Oyu Tolgoi at all."
Rio did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Production at the open pit mine and export of copper
concentrate is continuing.