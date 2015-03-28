ULAN BATOR, March 28 Proposals made to the
Mongolian government by global mining giant Rio Tinto
last November to restart the long-delayed Oyu
Tolgoi copper mine were the firm's "best and final offer" and
won't be changed, Rio's chief executive said.
Rio submitted the proposals to resolve some outstanding
issues, including a $127 million tax claim that has already been
cut to $30 million as well as the approval of a $4 billion
project financing package to pay for phase-two construction.
Sam Walsh told Reuters in an interview in Ulan Bator on
Saturday ahead of his visit to the mine that the firm was "not
looking for special treatment" but wanted more certainty and
clarity from Mongolia.
Walsh said the firm would be willing to go to international
arbitration to resolve the tax dispute, but said it was not
expected to affect current phase-one production at the mine.
Rio Tinto's Turquoise Hill Resources owns 66
percent of the $6.5 billion Oyu Tolgoi, with the Mongolian
government holding the remainder. Rio is also in charge of
running and developing the project, which is located in the Gobi
desert close to Mongolia's border with China.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Kim Coghill)