ULAN BATOR Nov 11 A new prime minister was
confirmed in early August, ending weeks of uncertainty after
June's parliamentary election proved inconclusive.
Norov Altanhuyag of the Democratic Party (DP) has taken over
from the former ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP). The key
risk for the mining firms - the engines of economic growth in
Mongolia - remains the influence of resource nationalist
lawmakers, who were among the big winners in the poll.
Until and unless the new coalition government sends signals
that it is in favour of foreign investors and does not intend to
renegotiate key contracts or pass legislation to limit foreign
ownership of mineral deposits, these firms will be wary of
making big new commitments to the country.
The priority for Mongolia is the development of its tiny but
fast-growing economy, and foreign investors want to know if the
government can create a stable legal environment while pleasing
its impatient citizens as well as its two giant neighbours,
Russia and China.
Following is a summary of key political risks to watch:
INVESTMENT POLITICS
In August, newly appointed mining minister Davajav Ganhuyag
said Mongolia should raise its stake in Rio Tinto's
Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project, adding to worries
about increasing hostility towards foreign mining corporations.
Few major Mongolian projects are progressing smoothly.
The government wants to launch a $3 billion initial public
offering of the Tavan Tolgoi or "Five Hills" coal deposit.
State-owned Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi had been planning to list 29
percent of the company in London and Hong Kong in 2012, but it
cannot until Mongolia's parliament passes a securities law.
The state-owned developer of Tavan Tolgoi has invited U.S.
miner Peabody Energy to help build infrastructure and be
a temporary mine contractor on the project ahead of a
much-delayed bidding process.
After struggling for years to find the right investors,
Mongolia might yet choose to develop Tavan Tolgoi's western
block on its own, an executive with the state-owned firm in
charge of the project said in April.
In mid-May, Mongolia's parliament passed a controversial law
aimed at capping foreign ownership in "strategic" industries
such as mining, but investors expressed relief that the
legislation was weaker than first anticipated.
The bill was watered down considerably since first drafted
by a group of backbench lawmakers who were alarmed by a decision
by Canada's Ivanhoe Mines to sell its 58 percent stake
in coal miner SouthGobi Resources to Chinese
state-controlled Chalco. That deal collapsed in
September when Chalco walked away, blaming the difficulty in
winning regulatory approval.
The ownership law says foreign investors are allowed to own
a maximum of 49 percent of companies involved in the mining,
finance, media and telecommunications sectors before being
subject to scrutiny by a government panel, but it now only
applies to deals valued at above 100 billion tugrik ($73.66
million) or ones involving state-owned companies.
What to watch:
- The new government's relations with foreign investors, and
whether pressure from resource nationalists is brought to bear
on lawmaking.
- Whether the government can produce an investment agreement
for Tavan Tolgoi that will satisfy foreign partners and keep the
public happy, and whether it can do it in time.
THE RESOURCE "CURSE"
Mongolia's economy grew at 16.7 percent year-on-year in the
first quarter of 2012, according to the World Bank, more than
double the pace of China, making it the fastest-growing in Asia.
The country is already showing classic symptoms of "Dutch
disease", including soaring inflation and high interest rates.
In July, ratings agency Fitch said "rising systemic risks"
could leave Mongolia vulnerable to a repeat of the boom-and-bust
cycle it experienced in 2007-2009, should commodity prices fall
rapidly. The risks are a result of an extremely loose credit
environment, high inflation despite interest rates of 13.25
percent, and a widening fiscal deficit, the agency said.
The government is trying to bring in structures that will
protect it against fluctuating commodity prices, and wants to
use the proceeds from mining to pay for infrastructure, health
and education, and develop other sectors.
It is under pressure to spread the wealth, and has already
extracted pre-payments from foreign firms involved in both the
Tavan Tolgoi and Oyu Tolgoi projects in order to give money to
the public.
What to watch:
- Economic indicators, especially signs of overheating.
- How Mongolia uses the income from its mining projects. It
has set up education and fiscal stabilisation funds, but it has
also promised benefits for Mongolian citizens.
- How it deals with rapid economic change as well as
inflation as foreign investment transforms the country's mainly
rural economy. The International Monetary Fund has warned that
Mongolia's economic policies are creating inflationary
pressures.
GETTING ON WITH THE NEIGHBOURS
Many of Mongolia's 2.7 million citizens are concerned about
growing Chinese and Russian influence, and their fears were not
allayed by the plan to hand the majority of Tavan Tolgoi's
western block to Chinese and Russian interests last year - a
decision that was later reversed.
China already dominates Mongolia's economy, buying 90
percent of the country's exports in the first half of 2011,
though the government wants to bring this number down and
diversify Mongolia's markets.
Mongolia's reliance on Russia and China for fuel, power and
transportation also poses a major risk to its mining sector.
Russia has been known to turn off supply taps, and China is not
averse to closing crucial railway links.
Mongolia also depends on Russia's railway network to fulfil
plans to deliver coal to Japan and South Korea. Mongolia's plans
to build itself a railway network capable of transporting coal
to foreign markets is likely to be delayed.
What to watch:
- Will efforts to ease dependence on China increase Russia's
influence, and vice versa? Is the Chinese market for coal and
other minerals its only option in the short term? How will the
government handle growing nationalist sentiment, and fears about
the role of foreign firms and workers?
($1 = 1357.5000 Mongolian tugriks)
