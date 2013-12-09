NEW YORK Dec 9 Saruul Ganbaatar, the deputy head of Mongolia's stock exchange, hopes the country's days of interventionist economic policies are over and new laws ensuring foreign investors' access to the frontier market's industries will bring back sorely needed cash.

In mid-2012, Mongolia rushed into law restrictions on foreign ownership of strategic sectors such as mining, telecommunications and banking. The government hastily created the legislation to block Chinese state-owned Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) from gaining a controlling stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources.

The deal subsequently fell apart, but as a consequence Ganbaatar said in a recent interview with Reuters, Mongolia suffered a 52 percent year-on-year drop in foreign direct investment.

"It made a lot of politicians and businesses understand that when government did this in a hurry they made a lot of mistakes. And they also understand that they have to correct those mistakes," Ganbaatar said in a recent interview with Reuters.

Ganbaatar, 32, who cut his investment teeth in Chicago's financial houses after graduating from Loyola University, is careful not to over-promise on what the stock market can deliver in 2014 and beyond, in terms of new listings or overall growth.

In October a law was passed easing ownership restrictions for private companies to invest in the strategic industries. A securities markets law coming into effect Jan. 1, 2014 is expected to provide the key ingredient to attract deep pocketed institutional investors such as mutual funds to invest.

"This really is the missing ingredient," said Ganbaatar, who has been traveling the globe, promoting the changes in the laws to global investors for the past two weeks.

Investors seeking to profit from the opening up of Mongolia's economy, especially its vast untapped natural resources, sent the Mongolian Top-20 stock index up nearly 140 percent in 2010 with a further 47 percent gain the next year.

Mining sector strength made Mongolia the fastest growing economy in the world in 2011 with GDP rising 17.5 percent, according to International Monetary Fund data.

The restrictions, now largely rescinded, stymied Mongolia's accumulation of FDI but also sent its fledgling stock market down.

The stock index fell 19 percent in 2012 and year-to-date is down 11.5 percent, although it did start to climb with the newly passed laws. The foreign ownership law took effect Nov. 1.

Despite the market downturn, the IMF predicts Mongolia's economy will grow 11.8 percent in 2013, second only to resource-rich Turkmenistan's 12.2 percent forecast. In 2014, Mongolia's 11.7 percent GDP growth forecast is the best in the world. Global growth overall is projected at 3.6 percent in 2014.

LISTING AND DELISTING

Ganbaatar, who left Mongolia in 1999 to attend college in Chicago, was implored by his father, a former deputy mayor of the capital Ulan Bator, to return home to his country of 2.8 million people.

After many lengthy phone calls he did just that in 2010, returning with experience investing in mortgages, futures and options trading and financial services.

He joined the stock exchange 2-1/2 years ago where he and chief executive officer Altai Khangai are developing the financial architecture to support institutional investors.

On January 1, the new securities markets law will allow Mongolia's commercial banks to offer custodial banking services.

Custodial banks serve as safeguards for a firm or individual's financial assets, playing a critical role in the final settlement of market transactions.

"That would open up the gateway for institutional money to start coming into Mongolia... Hopefully that is in place by the third or fourth quarter of next year" he said.

"We believe that would lead to higher turnover because today's market turnover is really small, $100,000 to $150,000. But once we open up the market to institutional investors and a solid investor base, the numbers can go up 10-fold, 20-fold," Ganbaatar said.

Total market capitalization now is between $900 million and $1 billion.

Don't expect the number of new listings to mushroom. There may instead be a cull of companies. Fifty five to 60 of them, many of which have not traded in years, are being reviewed for potential delisting. There are just over 250 companies on the exchange now.

On new listings, Ganbaatar is cautious, declining to name any specific companies or when they might come to market. He hinted at mining conglomerates, state-owned enterprises, telecommunications and consumer staples.

"There are perhaps two or three (equity) listings by the end of 2014," he said, adding that the goal is to take advantage of the ability to allow companies to dual and cross-list securities on other exchanges in order to increase market liquidity.

What may happen sooner and in greater size is the trading on the stock exchange of government debt denominated in the local currency, the tugrik. Ganbaatar expects this to happen before the end of the second quarter of 2014.

"We strongly believe that. We have already had discussions with the Ministry of Finance," Ganbaatar said.

The Mongolian Stock Exchange, 100 percent state-owned, is perhaps itself a candidate for privatization. It has been in a strategic partnership with the London Stock Exchange for 2-1/2 years. "They have the right of first refusal," he said. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; editing by Andrew Hay)