By Andreas Rinke
| ULAN BATOR
ULAN BATOR Oct 13 Mongolia will start producing
coal from the eastern block of the giant Tavan Tolgoi coal
deposit in the Gobi desert on Dec. 1, the head of one of the
companies entrusted with its development told Reuters on
Thursday.
"We have all the necessary rights to start production on
December 1," said Wolfgang Peters, chairman of Germany's BBM
Operta Group, which was awarded the contract to develop the
eastern Tsankhi block of Tavan Tolgoi with Australia's Macmahon
Holdings in August.
Peters, who was in Mongolia as part of a delegation
accompanying German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said output from
the block is expected to reach 3 million tonnes in 2012, and
eventually rise to 15 million tonnes per year.
Mongolia plans to list the east Tsankhi block, which covers
about 40 percent of the total area of the estimated 7.5-billion
tonne Tavan Tolgoi deposit, in a multibillion dollar
international IPO scheduled for the first half of next year.
But analysts have expressed concern that political
uncertainties could still delay the project, with Mongolia's
parliament still to approve a politically contentious investment
agreement for the western block.
Following complaints from Japanese and South Korean bidders,
the government backtracked from a previous deal granting 40
percent of the block to China's Shenhua Energy , 36
percent to a Russian-Mongolian consortium and 24 percent to
Peabody of the United States.
Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi, the state-owned company in charge of
the deposit, said last month that all the original bidders were
still in the running.
Local media reports suggested last week that the Japanese
and South Korean bidders would become part of a Peabody-led
consortium and be granted a total stake of 33 percent, with
Shenhua and the Russian consortium also granted 33 percent.
The Mongolian government is keen to get a deal in place for
both the eastern and western blocks of Tavan Tolgoi as soon as
possible as it strives to fulfil promises it made to the
electorate in 2008.
But a growing number of voices have been calling for the
project to be delayed until after next year's parliamentary
elections, saying that populist jockeying could harm
decision-making.
(Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills)