HONG KONG Oct 26 A contentious investment
agreement on Mongolia's huge Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit needs to
be completed within three months to ensure that a much-heralded
initial public offering for the project goes ahead on time, a
legislator told Reuters on Wednesday.
Terbishdagva Dendev, a member of Mongolia's Grand Khural
parliament, said on the sidelines of a conference in Hong Kong
that discussions on an investment agreement for the western
block of the coveted 7.5 billion tonne deposit were expected to
get underway in November.
Mongolia plans to open the western block of the vast deposit
up to foreign investors, while the eastern block will be listed
on international stock markets next year.
An initial plan to grant 40 percent of the project to
China's Shenhua Group, 36 percent to a Russian-Mongolian
consortium and 24 percent to Peabody Energy Corp of the
United States was rejected by the Mongolian Security Council and
branded as "unfair" by bidders from Japan and South Korea.
Graeme Hancock, chief operations officer with Erdenes Tavan
Tolgoi, the state-owned entity in charge of the project, told
the conference that the scale of the IPO for the eastern block
would depend on the investment agreement.
"Once the terms of engagement on the west block are clear,
that will have an impact on the IPO valuation," he said. "I am
hoping there will be resolution on this in the very near future
so this can be built into our future cash flow."
Terbishdagva said that if an agreement was not signed within
three months, the international IPO would have to wait until
after Mongolia's parliamentary elections in June.
Analysts have expressed concern that political jockeying
ahead of next year's elections was disrupting Mongolia's economy
and harming its investment climate.
Terbishdagva was one of the MPs who signed a petition
earlier this year urging the government to renegotiate an
agreement signed with Canada's Ivanhoe Mines Ltd in
2009 for the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project.
A group of 20 parliamentarians called on the government to
renegotiate the terms of the deal to allow Mongolia's stake in
the project to rise from the current 34 percent to 50 percent as
soon as Ivanhoe recouped its investment.
The government submitted a request to Ivanhoe in
mid-September, but subsequently announced that no changes would
be made to the agreement, which allows Mongolia's stake to
increase to 50 percent only after 30 years.
Nine of the petition's original signatories have
subsequently called for the resignation of Mongolia's prime
minister, Sukhbaatar Batbold, saying he has failed to implement
parliamentary resolutions.
