Dec 3 Mongolia has relaunched an international
tender to develop its giant Tavan Tolgoi coal project as it
tries to boost a flagging economy hit by falling commodity
prices and a decline in foreign investment.
The latest attempt has drawn interest from Hong-Kong listed
Mongolia Mining Corp (MMC), U.S.-based Peabody Energy
Corp and Japan's Itochu Corp, despite weak
global coal prices.
Tavan Tolgoi holds around 7.5 billion tonnes of coking coal,
but Mongolia's cash-strapped government has struggled to finance
its development, and little progress has been made since an
international bidding process collapsed in 2011.
The Mongolian Mining Corp (MMC) said on Monday
that it has formed a consortium with "certain independent
parties" to submit a bid for the project, located around 300
kilometres (186 miles) from the Chinese border.
Interested firms had to notify the Mongolian government of
their intention to bid for the block before a Dec. 1 deadline,
with a shortlist expected to be released by Dec. 15, MMC said.
The firm declined to give further details of its bid, when
contacted by Reuters.
Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi, the state-owned entity in charge of
the project, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
In 2011, the western block of the project was awarded to a
consortium consisting of Peabody, a team of Russian and
Mongolian firms, and the Shenhua Group, China's biggest coal
producer, but the result was annulled after rival bidders from
Japan and South Korea branded the decision unfair.
Peabody spokesman Chris Curran, said the firm would be "an
active participant" in the current tender.
Itochu, which submitted a joint bid with Sumitomo,
Marubeni and Sojitz in 2011, said it had also
notified Mongolia that it was interested in getting involved.
South Korea's Daewoo International and LG
International, both part of a consortium bid in
2011, said they would not participate.
China's Shenhua was not available for comment.
Along with the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, run by Rio Tinto
, Tavan Tolgoi is seen as crucial to Mongolia's
efforts to convert its mineral wealth into economic gains, but
both have been caught up in a debate about the role of foreign
firms in the country's development.
Mongolia's new prime minister Chimed Saikhanbileg has
identified Tavan Tolgoi as a priority to energise the country's
flagging economy.
"It's one of a handful of key projects ... that has to be
completed during the six-month honeymoon for the prime minister
to restore confidence in the Mongolian economy from a global
perspective," said Jim Dwyer, executive director of the Business
Council of Mongolia.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards and David Stanway in BEIJING,
Osamu Tsukimori and Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO, Meeyoung Cho in
SEOUL, Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE)