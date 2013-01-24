* Tavan Tolgoi says facing financial problems, rules out
2013 IPO
* Looking to renegotiate supply deal with China's Chalco
* Says Mongolia govt will give $350 mln to help mine repay
debts
* But 7.5 bln-tonne project likely to face further delays
(Adds statement from Chalco, detail)
By Terrence Edwards
ULAN BATOR, Jan 24 Mongolia's giant Tavan Tolgoi
coal project is facing financial problems and an up to $3
billion initial public offering for the mine will not go ahead
this year as originally scheduled, the chief executive of the
company in charge of the deposit said on Thursday.
Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi, the state-owned firm running the
much-delayed 7.5 billion-tonne development, is shelving the
issue until the mine has more infrastructure in place, chief
executive Batsuuri Yaichil told Reuters.
The company will receive government funds of $350 million to
help repay its debts and will also seek to renegotiate a supply
contract with the Aluminium Corporation of China
(Chalco) , he said.
But it is unlikely to be enough to develop the mine's huge
potential as well as build all the infrastructure required to
deliver coal to market from the treacherous South Gobi, and the
project is likely to face further delays.
The company's problems have already forced it to suspend
deliveries to China.
"E-TT (Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi) is facing ... financial
difficulties. That's why we stopped our coal transportation and
export," Batsuuri said.
The much coveted project, situated around 300 kilometres
from the Chinese border, was part of a mining boom expected to
transform the landlocked country's fortunes, but it has faced a
host of financing problems and bureaucratic hold-ups, as well as
disquiet about the role to be played by foreign investors.
A big investment agreement for the mine's western block
involving China's Shenhua Group Corp Ltd, the
U.S.-based Peabody Energy Corp and a Russian-Mongolian
consortium was shelved in 2011 after being branded unfair by
Japanese and South Korean rivals, and little progress has been
made since.
"This is a classic example of how an enterprise can be used
as a cash cow by government to advance political goals," said
Dale Choi, analyst with investors Origo Partners.
Last year, Batsuuri's predecessor complained publicly that a
government decision to make the company pay 937 billion tugrik
($669 million) into the country's Human Development Fund had
held back progress on the mine. Batsuuri said the government had
now agreed to help the company pay its debts.
"We asked for $500 million to bail out our debts and finance
our operations before we start our infrastructure, wash plant
and water-supply project," he said.
"The prime minister said the government is going to provide
us $350 million. It's very timely, important financial
assistance."
Mongolia was planning to raise up to $3 billion in funds by
listing the eastern Tsankhi section of the mine on foreign stock
markets this year, but Batsuuri said such plans were now
suspended.
"Not this year," he said. "We decided to wait until the
market recovers, the price of coal increases, and until E-TT
starts regular construction of its wash plant. Plus we need to
increase our exports."
The IPO, hotly anticipated because of its size and expected
fees, has already been delayed several times and the further
postponement is a blow to BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie, which
were hired to handle the listing.
CHALCO RETHINK
Batsuuri said Mongolia would also seek to renegotiate a coal
sales deal with Chalco to bring prices in line with
international levels.
In a deal signed in July 2011, Tavan Tolgoi originally
agreed to sell $250 million worth of coal to Chalco, but it did
not reveal the volumes involved.
Analysts have said the price could be as much as $20 per
tonne cheaper than the average prices of Mongolian coal
delivered into China, which are already much lower than
international rates.
Batsuuri said Tavan Tolgoi had received a $350 million loan
from the Chinese company and had paid almost half of the money
back in the form of coal.
"Paying by coal is not profitable for the company. We are
losing on coal trade. That's why the government made the
decision to pay out the remainder. We will pay the remaining
$180 million in cash."
He said Mongolia wanted to sell the coal at standard global
prices, and was also seeking buyers other than China.
In a statement issued to Reuters on Thursday, Chalco ruled
out the prospect of renegotiating.
It said it held discussions on prices with the management of
Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi in November last year, and while it
understood the difficulties facing the company and was willing
to provide assistance, it would not change the July 2011
contract.
"We hope Erdenes TT will strictly comply with all the rules
of the agreement, including confidentiality clauses," it said.
"The foundation stone of mutual cooperation is to respect the
solemnity of the contract."
(Additional reporting by Wan Xu in BEIJING and Elzio Barreto in
HONG KONG; Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies and
Joseph Radford)