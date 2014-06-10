June 10 Monitise Plc :
* Announces following update regarding warrants held in
company by Visa Europe
* Visa Europe exercised first warrant in respect of
6,000,000 ordinary shares in 2013, and has exercised second
warrant in respect of 43,000,000 ordinary shares today
* Visa Europe has informed Monitise that it intends to sell
warrant shares in an accelerated book build
* Proceeds to company from today's exercise of 43,000,000
warrants will be about 15.6 mln stg
* At closing price on 9 June 2014 of 67.0 pence, combined
effect of warrant exercise and cash received by company would
represent a net financial dilution to shareholders of about 1.0
pct
