June 10 Monitise Plc :

* Announces following update regarding warrants held in company by Visa Europe

* Visa Europe exercised first warrant in respect of 6,000,000 ordinary shares in 2013, and has exercised second warrant in respect of 43,000,000 ordinary shares today

* Visa Europe has informed Monitise that it intends to sell warrant shares in an accelerated book build

* Proceeds to company from today's exercise of 43,000,000 warrants will be about 15.6 mln stg

* At closing price on 9 June 2014 of 67.0 pence, combined effect of warrant exercise and cash received by company would represent a net financial dilution to shareholders of about 1.0 pct