July 8 Monitise Plc :

* FY 2014 revenue growth of 31%-33% versus expected 40%, due to faster shift to subscription model, with lower up-front revenue

* Expects revenue growth of at least 25% in fy 2015

* Full-year 2014 revenue is expected to be between £95-97m,

* Continues to consider a move to a main london stock exchange listing.