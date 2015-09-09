Sept 9 Monitise Plc, a mobile banking technology company, said Chief Executive Elizabeth Buse had decided to leave due to personal reasons, after just about fifteen months in the job.

The company, which expects to return to core earnings profitability in 2016, said Deputy CEO Lee Cameron would step in as chief executive from Sept. 9 and that Buse would stay on until the end of October to facilitate a smooth transition.

Buse's departure comes less than six months after founder and co-CEO Alastair Lukies announced his intention to step down. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)