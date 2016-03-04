March 4 Monitise Plc, a mobile banking technology company, said it was in early talks to sell its marketing content business, Markco Media.

The company's shares rose as much 48 percent on Friday, their sharpest one-day percentage gain ever.

The mobile payment processing company did not disclose any further details, but said that there was no certainty of a deal. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)