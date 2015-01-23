Jan 23 British mobile banking software maker Monitise Plc, which has put itself up for sale, said it has received "a number of expressions of interest".

The company said potential transactions included a merger with a third party and a sale of the company.

Monitise said on Thursday it had hired Moelis & Co to conduct a strategic review of the company. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)