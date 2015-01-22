Jan 22 Monitise Plc, a British mobile
banking technology company, said it was reviewing its strategic
options and warned on full-year revenue, blaming its transition
to a subscription-based business model.
The company said it had appointed Moelis & Co to conduct the
review.
Monitise said it now expected full-year revenue to be
between $136 million and $151 million, compared with its
previous forecast of an "at least 25 percent growth".
It reported revenue of $143.7 million in the year ended June
30, 2014.
Shares in Monitise have shed over 70 percent of their value
in the last year. They closed at 20 pence on Wednesday on the
London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)