Sep 15 Monitise Plc, a mobile banking
technology company, said full-year group EBITDA loss widened 63
percent due to investment in product and sales particularly in
the second half of the year.
Shares in the company fell as much as 7 percent in early
trade on Monday.
The company, which provides payment solutions to 350
financial institutions, said earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss widened to 31.4
million pounds ($51 million) for the year ended June
30.
Revenue rose 31 percent to 95.1 million pounds.
Monitise said it expected revenue growth of at least 25
percent in 2015 and that it would be EBITDA profitable in 2016.
The company also said it signed a strategic partnership with
Santander to develop and deploy a series of mobile banking
solutions.
(1 US dollar = 0.6156 British pound)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)