* Strikes digital banking deal with unnamed financial
institute
* Posts wider EBITDA loss for H1
* Shares jump as much as 16 pct
By Noor Zainab Hussain
Feb 17 British mobile-banking software maker
Monitise Plc said it was in constructive discussions
after putting itself up for sale last month, sending its shares
up as much as 16 percent.
The company, which has a market value of about 534 million
pounds ($820 million), said in January it received "a number of
expressions of interest" as part of an "all encompassing"
strategic review, including "corporate transactions and stock
market listing options".
Companies in three different sub-sectors might be interested
in Monitise - card network providers, software vendors and
system integrators, Jefferies analyst Milan Radia said.
Banking software vendors such as Fiserv Inc, FIS
Global and Temenos Group could be interested,
he said.
Radia also named India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
as a potential suitor, but said it was difficult to
assess whether IBM's heavy involvement with Monitise would deter
another systems integrator. However, if Visa or MasterCard
bought it, they could work with IBM, he said.
Monitise has tie-ups with IBM and MasterCard,
which have been cited by some analysts as possible suitors.
Fiserv and TCS said they do not comment on market
speculation, while Visa, MasterCard, FIS and Temenos did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Monitise has two executives from Visa in its top leadership
team. It hired former Visa executive Elizabeth Buse to co-run
the company in June. Monitise Chairman Peter Ayliffe was earlier
CEO of Visa Europe.
Radia said that to sell the business now would not make
sense as Monetise could fetch a higher value in the future.
"I don't necessarily feel that the end-game of this
strategic review was to sell the business, and that has been
made clear to me," Radia, who has spoken to Monitise's
management, told Reuters.
Monitise said on Tuesday that it along with a partner had
signed a letter of intent with a "major European financial
institution" to deploy its digital banking capabilities in
multiple countries.
"While there is little colour on who this is, it appears to
be a company Monitise is already engaged with but is encouraging
that it will deploy in Europe," UBS analysts wrote in a note.
They said the European expansion should provide some support to
revenue growth.
Analyst Radia said the partner could be IBM.
Monitise said it would launch its central platform, built by
IBM, in April. This is earlier than expected, according to
Jefferies analysts.
Monitise reported a wider EBITDA loss for the six months
ended Dec. 31, while revenue fell 8.8 percent to 42.4 million
pounds ($65.1 million).
Monitise's shares closed up 16 percent at 24.25 pence on the
London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.6504 pounds)
