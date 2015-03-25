Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 25 British mobile-banking software maker Monitise Plc said it was no longer looking to sell itself, and would continue streamlining its business as an independent company.
The company also said its founder and co-CEO Alastair Lukies would step down with immediate effect and Elizabeth Buse would become the sole CEO.
"Board received a number of expressions of interest from various parties. However, the Board concluded that none of these indicative and non-binding proposals fully recognised the longer term value of Monitise," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order