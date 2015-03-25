* Founder and co-CEO Alastair Lukies to step down
* To focus on Europe, Middle East and North America sales
* Will improve under-performing businesses, exit non-core
areas
* Reiterates 2015 revenue guidance of 90 mln-100 mln stg
* Shares fall as much as 22 pct
(Adds background, details)
March 25 British mobile-banking software maker
Monitise Plc said it was no longer looking to sell
itself and that its founder and co-CEO Alastair Lukies would
step down, handing over full executive control to Elizabeth
Buse.
Shares in the company fell as much as 22 percent in early
trading, making the stock one of the top losers on the London
Stock Exchange.
Monitise, which named long-time Visa executive Buse as
co-CEO last June, put itself on the block in January, blaming
changes in its business model for its third revenue warning in a
year.
U.S. tech giant FIS, Mastercard and IBM
had all been named as potential suitors.
(bit.ly/1vQGgSK)
Monitise said it had received a number or "expressions of
interest from various parties" but concluded that none of the
proposals recognised the longer term value of the company.
The company would now focus on sales in Europe, the Middle
East and North America and look at improving its
under-performing businesses and exit non-core business areas, it
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Founded in 2003, Monitise blazed a trail by linking banks
and mobile operators to build a business capable of handling
more than $70 billion a year in mobile payments, purchases and
money transfers.
But the former high-tech darling has come up against tough
competition from the free mobile payment systems offered by
companies such as Google Inc and Apple Inc.
The company reiterated its 2015 revenue guidance of 90
million to 100 million pounds and a core loss of 40 million to
50 million pounds.
"Monitise remains on track to become EBITDA profitable in FY
2016," Buse said in the statement.
The company added that it would look at additional
functionalities for its Monitise Central Platform, depending on
customer demand. The platform is to be launched in April.
BTIG analysts pointed out in a note earlier this month that
the platform was key to reigniting growth.
Monitise also appointed Stephen Shurrock, CEO of Consumer at
Telefónica within the commercial and digital unit, as a
non-executive director representing strategic shareholders
Telefónica and Santander.
Visa Europe, Visa Inc, Banco Santander and Telefonica SA are
among Monitise's top 10 shareholders.
Monitise shares were down 13.9 percent at 15.5 pence at 0941
GMT in heavy volume trading. The stock has lost about 10 percent
since the company put itself on the block.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain and Roshni Menon in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)