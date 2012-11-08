Nov 7 U.S. consulting and advisory firm Monitor Company Group and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, court documents showed.

The company listed both estimated liabilities and estimated assets for the consolidated group in the range of $100 million to $500 million, according to a court filing.

Monitor Company Group, which offers consulting services to corporations, governments, and social sector organizations, said in a filing that it decided to take the Chapter 11 route after considering various strategic alternatives.

The Case is Monitor Company Group Limited Partnerships and affliates, Case No. 12-13042, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware