Nov 7 U.S. consulting and advisory firm Monitor
Company Group and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection, court documents showed.
The company listed both estimated liabilities and estimated
assets for the consolidated group in the range of $100 million
to $500 million, according to a court filing.
Monitor Company Group, which offers consulting services to
corporations, governments, and social sector organizations, said
in a filing that it decided to take the Chapter 11 route after
considering various strategic alternatives.
The Case is Monitor Company Group Limited Partnerships and
affliates, Case No. 12-13042, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of
Delaware