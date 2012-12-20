Dec 20 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services late on Wednesday said it raised the rating on certificates of participation issued by Mammoth Lakes, California, to BB-plus with a stable outlook from C after the city reached an agreement with its largest creditor.

"We base the upgrade on our view of a recent negotiated settlement between the town and its largest creditor, Mammoth Lakes Land Acquisition, as well as the town's successful November 2012 withdrawal of its petition for bankruptcy," said S&P credit analyst Sussan Corson in a statement.