Sept 17 Monnari Trade SA :

* Says establishes two new units: Modern Company Sp. z o.o. and Modern Friend Sp. z o.o.

* Says each subsidiary capital consists of 50 shares with nominal value of 100 zlotys, reflecting total value of 5,000 zlotys

* Says both units are wholly-owned by Monnari Trade

* Says main business target of new companie is supporting clothes retail activity of Monnari Trade Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)