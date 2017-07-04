UPDATE 2-KKR bids $500 mln for Australian mortgage lender Pepper
NEW YORK, July 4 A new fund led by Greystar Real Estate Partners will acquire luxury U.S. apartment developer Monogram Residential Trust Inc in a deal valued at about $3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
Monogram's shareholders will receive $12 per share in cash in the deal.
Monogram owns, operates and develops luxury apartment communities in coastal markets including South Florida and Boston.
The new fund led by Greystar, called Greystar Growth and Income Fund LP, also received additional founding capital from affiliates of Dutch pension capital investor APG Asset Management N.V., Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and Canadian real estate investor Ivanhoe Cambridge.
MUMBAI, July 5 India's No. 3 e-commerce player Snapdeal has rejected an initial takeover offer from its larger rival Flipkart this week, but the talks between the two camps that have been attempting to forge a deal for months continue, said two sources close to the matter.
