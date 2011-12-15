* Acting In Concert rules thwart investor communication
* AGM no longer a valuable, effective forum for free
discussion
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Dec 15 Fund firm Monolith
Investment Management wants a rethink of rules that bar
shareholders from teaming up to challenge underperforming
executives in the Netherlands, saying they hurt company growth
prospects and endanger investor rights.
Daan van Vlaardingen and Dimitri Kaandorp, founders of the
Dutch small-cap equities specialist, have called for greater
clarity on the 'Acting in Concert' rules they say hamper
efforts by long-term investors to take a stand against weak
corporate governance.
"The rules have had a paralyzing effect on investors who
seek co-operation with each other as they are opaque and poorly
framed," said Kaandorp.
"The legislation was meant to bring more transparency and
protection for minority shareholders ... but it has effectively
prevented substantive consultation outside the confines of the
annual general meeting," he said.
The rules require investors to make a public statement if
they pursue a sustained joint voting policy with regard to a
particular company.
If such notification is not made and the Dutch Authority for
the Financial Markets (AFM) suspects shareholders are acting in
concert, guilty parties can be forced to sell their shares if
they control 30 percent or more of a company's stock.
These high penalties have spooked investors into limiting
discussions about the quality of management to the Annual
General Meeting, which Monolith says has long since lost its
value as a forum for collaboration or vehicle for change.
"(The AGM) is more a carefully orchestrated event that
avoids management being seriously challenged on critical issues
by shareholders," Kaandorp added.
"This also results in little diversification, with few women
or younger directors represented on boards, for example, makes
it very difficult to dislodge 'old boy networks'," he said.
Monolith invests in a small portfolio of Western European
small caps stocks it considers to be substantially undervalued.
In order to unlock that value, the manager relies on successful
engagement with the board and shareholders to improve business
prospects and shareprices, van Vlaardingen said.
Fund ratings agency Morningstar ranked Monolith as the top
performer among 84 European small cap equities funds across
Europe in the five years since its inception, with an average
yearly investment return of 8 percent.
(Editing by David Cowell)