March 19 Text-imaging software maker Monotype
Imaging Holdings Inc raised its outlook for the full
year, helped by revenue from a font business it acquired from
Bitstream Inc.
Monotype, whose software is used in mobile phones and many
other electronic gadgets, said the $50 million buy -- that
includes the popular MyFonts.com website -- will add about $13
million to $14 million in revenue in 2012.
For the full year, Monotype now expects revenue between $146
million and $151 million, up from its previous outlook of $133
million to $137 million.
It also raised its profit expectations for the year by 3
cents and now expects an adjusted profit between 96 cents and
$1.01 a share.
The company expects the acquisition to be immaterial to
first-quarter results and reiterated its previously issued
outlook for the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $15.26 Monday on the Nasdaq.
The stock has risen 6 percent since Monotype said it would buy
the font business from Bitstream on Nov. 11.
