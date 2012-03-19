March 19 Text-imaging software maker Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc raised its outlook for the full year, helped by revenue from a font business it acquired from Bitstream Inc.

Monotype, whose software is used in mobile phones and many other electronic gadgets, said the $50 million buy -- that includes the popular MyFonts.com website -- will add about $13 million to $14 million in revenue in 2012.

For the full year, Monotype now expects revenue between $146 million and $151 million, up from its previous outlook of $133 million to $137 million.

It also raised its profit expectations for the year by 3 cents and now expects an adjusted profit between 96 cents and $1.01 a share.

The company expects the acquisition to be immaterial to first-quarter results and reiterated its previously issued outlook for the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $15.26 Monday on the Nasdaq. The stock has risen 6 percent since Monotype said it would buy the font business from Bitstream on Nov. 11. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)