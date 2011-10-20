* Sees FY EPS $1.68-$1.74 vs. prior EPS view $1.65-$1.77

By Fareha Khan

Oct 20 Monro Muffler Brake Inc reported a rare quarterly earnings miss and narrowed its full-year profit forecast, as it expects higher tire and gas prices and low consumer confidence to slow down growth.

"You have a tough environment, high unemployment ... negatively impacting the consumer and on high ticket items like tires, which was our weakest category, that will negatively impact our business," Chief Executive Robert Gross told Reuters.

About 35 percent of Monro's annual sales comes from tires.

Monro has in the past benefited from ageing vehicles in the United States, which results in more repair and refurbishment work. There are about 250 million vehicles on the road in the U.S. with an average age of close to 10 years.

The $1 billion company, which competes with Pep Boys - Manny, Moe and Jack and Midas , had said in July that it expected slow sales growth for the year, and bet on acquisitions to ride out the tough economic environment.

The Rochester, New York-based company now expects a full-year profit of $1.68-$1.74 a share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.74 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which has about 802 stores and operates under the names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service and Mr. Tire among others, expects a third-quarter profit of $0.38-$0.42 a share.

The company also expects fiscal 2012 same-store sales growth of about 3-4 percent.

Second quarter net profit came in at 47 cents a share, compared with average analysts' expectations of $0.48 a share.

"The quarter was a slight miss due to a challenging environment and in particular ... delayed maintenance on the part of the consumer," Gilford Securities analyst Robert Straus said.

Shares of Monro, which fell as much as 5 percent in early morning trade, reversed course to trade up 1 percent at $34.43 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Roshni Menon)