By A. Ananthalakshmi
May 24 Auto-repair chain Monro Muffler Brake Inc
forecast lower store traffic and earnings for the June
quarter as high gas prices and a mild winter depressed demand
for vehicle repairs.
Monro's outlook underscores an industry-wide weakness as
customers defer purchases in a weak economy. Vehicles also
required fewer repairs as an unusually warm winter meant less
wear and tear.
"First quarter of fiscal 2013 has started off lousy," CEO
Robert Gross said on a conference call. "Consumers are still
visiting us for basic maintenance but deferring larger
purchases."
Gross said April and May comparable store sales were down 7
percent -- the worst seven-week sales period in 13 years.
The company, which operates a chain of stores providing
automotive undercar repair and tire services, expects
comparable-store sales to fall 5 percent to 7 percent in the
current quarter.
It expects earnings of 35 cents to 40 cents per share for
the quarter ending June, while analysts are looking for 55 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
MARGIN PRESSURE
Monro forecast full-year sales above, but earnings below
analysts' average expectations.
"The forecast appears to be implying some significant gross
margin pressure," Piper Jaffray analyst Peter Keith said.
The company has not been able to pass on higher tire costs
to customers.
"Their competition does not seem to be raising prices on
tires, so that's forcing Monro to hold prices in order to remain
competitive," analyst Keith added.
The Rochester, New York-based company disclosed that it had
made an offer to acquire rival Midas, but lost out to a higher
bid by a unit of Japan's Sumitomo Corp.
Monro CEO Gross said he was seeing opportunities for
attractive deals due to the increasingly difficult operating
environment and cost pressures. He said the company will
accelerate acquisitions to increase market share as organic
growth slows.
Monro's fourth-quarter net income rose to $10.5 million, or
33 cents per share, from $8.2 million, or 26 cents per share, a
year ago. Sales jumped 14 percent to $171.7 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue
of $176.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comparable store sales rose 0.7 percent in the January-March
quarter, lower than the company's expectations for a 1 percent
to 4 percent increase.
Monro's shares fell 12 percent to $32.61 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq -- their sharpest single-day fall in about five years.
