By Carey Gillam
Oct 3 Monsanto Co., the world's largest seed
company, said Wednesday that U.S. corn and soybean plantings in
2013 are likely to be similar to what was seen this year, though
soybean acres may climb.
As the company starts selling its seed products for the
spring planting season, Monsanto President Brett Begemann said
the company was planning for about 96 million acres of corn
planted in the United States in 2013, and 76 million or more in
soybean acres.
"As I think about seed availability 2013 is set up to be
remarkably similar to 2012," said Begemann in a conference call.
"Last year storms and heat stretched our seed production. This
year it was drought.
"We've built our overall U.S. plan based on the reality that
2013 corn acres are likely to be in the same 96 million acre
range and soybean acres could potentially be higher than this
year's 76 million acres."
The company said its corn pricing for next season is up 5-10
percent.
It has particularly high hopes for a new "DroughtGard" corn
product that it tested through the western U.S. corn belt this
season. The company said the drought-tolerant corn showed a 5
bushel per acre yield advantage over competitors.