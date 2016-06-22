BUENOS AIRES, June 22 Argentina's Agriculture Ministry will announce on Thursday an agreement with seed company Monsanto Co over the inspection of shipments of genetically modified soybeans, a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Monsanto and President Mauricio Macri's government have been at loggerheads since March over how to make sure farmers pay royalties on soybean seed technology. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)