BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
BUENOS AIRES, June 22 Argentina's Agriculture Ministry will announce on Thursday an agreement with seed company Monsanto Co over the inspection of shipments of genetically modified soybeans, a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Monsanto and President Mauricio Macri's government have been at loggerheads since March over how to make sure farmers pay royalties on soybean seed technology. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc Source text in Chinese:http://bit.ly/2o6ow3g Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)