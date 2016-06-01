BUENOS AIRES, June 1 An official from Monsanto Co and an Argentine Agricultural Ministry source said on Wednesday that no final deal had been reached in a disagreement over inspections of genetically-modified soybeans.

Monsanto had asked Argentine exporters to inspect soybean shipments to ensure growers had paid royalties for using the company's products, but the Argentine government said such inspections must first be approved by the government.

A Monsanto official in Buenos Aires said no deal has been reached, but that conversations between the two sides are constructive. A source at the Agricultural Ministry said there would likely be advances at the talks in the coming days. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)