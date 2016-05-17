By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES May 17 Monsanto Co said on Tuesday
it would suspend future soybean technologies in Argentina, a
move that could limit output of the country's main cash crop,
after a disagreement with the government over inspections of
genetically modified soybeans.
The dispute blew up after Monsanto asked Argentine
exporters to inspect soybean shipments to ensure farmers are
paying royalties for using the company's products. The Argentine
government told the world's largest seed company that such
inspections must first be approved by the government.
Argentina, the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock
feed, relies heavily on Monsanto's genetic technology to produce
soybeans.
The U.S. company issued a statement saying it was
"disappointed" that talks with the Argentine government had not
yielded an agreement on the inspection issue.
"The company plans to take measures to protect its current
assets and will suspend launching any future soybean
technologies in the country," Monsanto said in the statement.
Monsanto officials in Argentina declined further comment.
A spokeswoman for the Argentine agriculture ministry said
the country's rules regarding soybean inspections were designed
"to guarantee free trade and property rights."
"If they (Monsanto) feel threatened, that's their
prerogative," said the ministry spokeswoman.
Farmers in the South American country have urged the
government to resist any attempt by private companies to inspect
cargos as a way of monitoring royalty payments.
Argentina last month issued a decree saying the government
must authorize any grain inspection, dealing a blow to
Monsanto's push for exporters to check cargoes.
For a year, Monsanto has pressured shipping
companies to notify it when crops grown with its technology are
slated for export without documentation showing royalties had
been paid.
(Additional reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Andrew
Hay)