By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES May 18 Argentine soy growers urged
the country's government on Wednesday to strike a deal with
Monsanto Co, a day after the U.S. seed company suspended
the launch of a new variety of soybean seed that would help
ensure the country's international competitiveness.
Virtually all the soy grown in the South American grains
powerhouse is based on genetically modified (GMO) seeds. Since
the start of harvest in March, Monsanto and the Argentine
government have been at loggerheads over the best way to inspect
soy cargoes to ensure royalties are paid on Monsanto's Intacta
beans.
The government says Monsanto has yet to submit a proposal
for an inspection system. The company says it is waiting for the
government to outline its inspection requirements.
The conflict is playing out six months into the government
of Mauricio Macri, who won the presidency on promises of freeing
the economy from years of heavy-handed trade and currency
controls.
The dispute escalated on Tuesday when Monsanto said it would
not sell its newest soy technology, known as Roundup Ready 2
Xtend soybeans, in Argentina, a move that could limit output of
the country's main cash crop. Argentina is the world's No. 3
soybean exporter and No. 1 supplier of soymeal livestock feed.
"The government needs to strike a deal, because not having
Xtend is going to be terrible for the country," said Ruben
Sgalippa, owner of a family farm in the bread basket province of
Buenos Aires. "If it costs a lot it costs a lot, but this kind
of technology is what we need to keep innovating and growing."
Monsanto has agreements with export companies and
other grains handlers to inspect export cargos.
But farmers and the government both object to private sector
actors playing such an enforcement role.
"It will take more time to find a solution. Remember this is
happening during a major transition in government," said Juan
Casanas, a grower in Tucuman province and representative from
the Macri-allied Radical party in the lower house of Congress.
"It seems that Monsanto is trying to bully its way to a
solution."
A spokeswoman from the company declined to comment, but
Brett Begemann, the company's president, said at BMO Capital
Markets' Annual Farm to Market Conference in New York on
Wednesday that company officials would "continue to work with"
farmers and government officials in Argentina.
"If there's a country that does not want to pay for the IP
[intellectual property], we're not going to take our technology
there," he added.
Soy farming has spread rapidly across Argentina's Pampas
agricultural belt over the last 20 years, thanks in large part
to the country's embrace of genetically modified seeds. The
technology makes soy plants resistant to glyphosate herbicide,
which kills most of the weeds that grow in Argentina.
Monsanto's withdrawal leaves Argentine growers without the
company's new "Xtend" technology, aimed at increasing soy yields
and controlling glyphosate-resistant broad leaf weeds.
"There are other methods of killing broad leaf weeds, but
they are more expensive, and that's what would put us at a
disadvantage against soy farmers in countries that have Xtend,"
said Ricardo Bergman, who manages thousands of hectares of
Buenos Aires farmland. "Competitiveness is about technology."
The onus is on both Monsanto and the government to come up
with an inspection system, said another Buenos Aires farmer
David Hughes. "It should be the government or an independent
body rather than a private company. Not Monsanto or anyone
else."
