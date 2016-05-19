(Recasts throughout)
By P.J. Huffstutter and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO May 18 A day after Monsanto Co
said it would stop the launch of its latest soybean trait in
Argentina due to concerns over royalty payments, company
executives downplayed the impact and sought to turn the focus to
business prospects in neighboring Brazil instead.
Brazil is "the real opportunity" for growth in South America
for Monsanto's newest soy technology, known as Roundup Ready 2
Xtend, President Brett Begemann told investors at the BMO
Capital Markets' conference in New York on Wednesday.
Monsanto Chief Commercial Officer Michael Frank, speaking at
a separate investor conference, said the aborted soybean launch
does not impact the rest of the company's business in Argentina.
Monsanto's dispute with the country revolves around a key
issue: a lucrative revenue stream of royalties farmers typically
pay to the company to save crops with genetically modified
traits to reuse as seeds.
In Brazil, after a long dispute over the issue, Monsanto has
negotiated agreements with soybean trading firms to collect such
royalties for the seed giant.
But Monsanto and the Argentine government have been at
loggerheads since the start of harvest in March, over the best
way to inspect soy cargoes to ensure royalties have been paid on
Monsanto's Intacta variety of soybeans.
The government says Monsanto has yet to submit a proposal
for an inspection system. The company says it is waiting for the
government to outline its inspection requirements. The
inspections could involve private-sector companies.
"We're not going to sit back and let Argentina steal
technology and Brazil pay for it. That's wrong. That's just
ethically wrong," Begemann told Reuters on Wednesday.
BEAN COUNTRY
South America is a key market for Monsanto, which has been
battered by a plunging market value, controversy about whether
its glyphosate weed killer causes cancer, and a failed bid for
rival Syngenta AG. The company has also
been rumored to be a takeover target.
Brazil, the world's biggest soybean exporter, accounted for
$1.73 billion in Monsanto's net sales in fiscal 2015, or nearly
12 percent. Argentina, the No. 3 soybean exporter, was $871
million, or 5.8 percent. The company declined to say how much
came from soybeans.
Monsanto sees its Xtend soybeans line as a potential
blockbuster, but the launch has been problematic.
The seeds are genetically engineered to resist the
herbicides dicamba and glyphosate. They are being sold for the
first time in the United States and Canada this year, despite
lingering regulatory hurdles in the United States and the
European Union.
The company has lowered its forecasts for the likely amount
of land to be planted with the new seeds in both the United
States and Canada, where planting is underway.
In Argentina, Begemann said, Monsanto was further behind in
its seed launch. Xtend would not have been planted there until
this November, during the Southern Hemisphere's spring.
Begemann told Reuters on Wednesday that he was confident
Monsanto would get EU import approval "before we would have a
marketing problem." He emphasized that Monsanto's decision this
week had nothing to do with the EU.
While Monsanto is reviewing its whole business model in
Argentina, corn is not part of the royalty dispute. Frank told
the Goldman Sachs Basic Material conference that farmers there
do not save corn seed, because it would not deliver high yields.
That avoids a dispute over the intellectual property of corn
technology.
While farmers and the government object to private sector
actors playing such an enforcement role for soybeans, some
Argentine growers urged their government to strike a deal with
Monsanto.
"Not having Xtend is going to be terrible for the country,"
said Ruben Sgalippa, owner of a family farm in the bread basket
province of Buenos Aires.
