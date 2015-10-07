SAO PAULO Oct 7 Monsanto Co said on Wednesday it would close its sugar-cane operations in Brazil, where it had operated under the CanaVialis brand.

The U.S.-based seed company will focus on its seed and crop protection business in Brazil, where it will invest $150 million in 2015, Monsanto Brazil President Rodrigo Santos said in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)