BRIEF-Raute buys veneer and lumber grading technology from US co Metriguard
* SAID ON FRIDAY, STRENGTHENS ITS OFFERING FOR VENEER AND LUMBER GRADING TECHNOLOGY BY ACQUIRING BUSINESS OF METRIGUARD INC, PULLMAN, WASHINGTON, USA
SAO PAULO Oct 7 Monsanto Co said on Wednesday it would close its sugar-cane operations in Brazil, where it had operated under the CanaVialis brand.
The U.S.-based seed company will focus on its seed and crop protection business in Brazil, where it will invest $150 million in 2015, Monsanto Brazil President Rodrigo Santos said in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
